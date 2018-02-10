Manatee County’s featured fugitives

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at
866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
Wanted
Patricia Bell
10/07/1980
Wanted for contempt of court, uttering a false instrument
Wanted
Corey Belvin
07/01/1974
Wanted for armed robbery and violation of probation
Wanted
Reginald Callaway
11/27/1991
Wanted for sale or possession with intent to sell and driving while license is suspended
Wanted
Melenoa Maafu
08/08/1984
Wanted for violation of probation, grand theft, child abuse, fraud and possession of controlled substance
Wanted
Michael Gonzalez
06/19/1990
Wanted for grand theft
Wanted
Carrie Sessions
04/12/1978
Wanted for contempt of court
Wanted
Demetrius Gabriel
08/05/1987
Wanted for murder
Wanted
Gregory Parker
01/02/1962
Wanted for violation of probation, aggravated stalking
Wanted
Rosby Peterson
04/28/1998
Wanted for sale of fentanyl
Wanted
Elisha Harms
04/24/1993
Wanted for violation of court conditions, burglary and fraudulant use of credit card
Wanted
Caleb Hatfield
9/11/1991
Wanted for violation of probation
Comments