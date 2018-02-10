Bullet fired into apartment travels through door, couch but misses woman in bedroom

A 26-year-old Ellenton woman escaped injury early Saturday morning after a bullet was fired into her apartment, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 12:40 a.m., authorities received numerous 911 calls about shots fired in the Tuscany Lakes apartment complex in the 5400 block of 36th Court East.
Callers reported that five to six shots were fired.
Deputies discovered that one round was fired into an apartment.
The round traveled through a sliding glass door, penetrated a couch and lodged into a knee wall across the room, authorities said. The resident was in her bedroom, away from the path of the round, and was not injured.
The round was recovered and is being processed as evidence. No suspects had yet been located, the sheriff’s office said.
Tom Alberts: 941-745-7040, @alberts_tom
