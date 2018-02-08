1-800-Ask-Gary arrested on DUI charge in Manatee

Gary Kompothecras, known as 1-800-Ask-Gary and father of Alex Kompothecras of MTV’s reality show “Siesta Key,” was arrested early Thursday morning on a DUI charge, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Kompothecras, 57, was arrested around 1:40 a.m. heading over the JD Young Bridge on southbound Interstate 75 and was booked into Manatee County jail.
It all started when a silver Porsche sped past deputies on the bridge going an estimated 100 mph, according to the arrest report.
When a deputy pulled the car over to find Kompothecras, the sole occupant, he said he could smell alcohol on the doctor’s breath.
Kompothecras then told the deputy that he had wine at the Hard Rock casino in Tampa before he left over an issue with his wife. He agreed to do a field sobriety test, but repeatedly told the deputy he had “issues with his feet” that affected his balance.
Kompothecras couldn’t follow with both eyes, keep balance, stepped off the line, missed touching heel to toe and took an incorrect number of steps, according to the report.
He refused to do a one-leg stand and at one point told deputies he had a Ph.D and knew the alphabet. But deputies said he could not complete reciting the alphabet after numerous attempts.
Kompothecras declined a breathlyzer test and was transported to Manatee County Jail without incident.
Kompothecras, a wealthy chiropractor with Physicians Group LLC, is largely responsible for the creation of “Siesta Key.”
Kompothecras believed the lifestyle of his son’s group of friends on the beach would make good television and contacted a company last year that specializes in creating TV pilots and then shops them around to networks.
Eventually, the show was picked up by MTV and is currently airing its second season.
