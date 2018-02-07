Felon gets six years in prison for firearms conviction

A Sarasota convicted felon was sentenced to six years federal prison for a firearms conviction, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.
Edrick McCary, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew on Wednesday, according to a news release. McCary had pleaded guilty on Oct. 31 to a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.
According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office received information that McCary and two other suspects were delivering pre-paid drugs to a Walmart parking lot. Deputies were waiting when McCary and the other suspects arrived and approached their car.
During a search of the car, deputies found three firearms including a Glock 9mm handgun and a Ruger 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine.
McCary has two felony convictions for possession of cocaine.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked with the sheriff’s office to investigate the case, later prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Murray.
The case against McCary was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice program that combines all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.
