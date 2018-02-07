Crime

Drug bust nets 8 arrests, seizure of synthetic marijuana, marijuana and cocaine

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

February 07, 2018 06:30 PM

Bradenton

More than nine pounds of suspected synthetic marijuana, five grams of marijuana, 67.5 grams of cocaine and four firearms were seized Wednesday as a result of a Bradenton Police Department operation targeting illicit narcotics sales within the city.

Following a long-term investigation, detectives with the SWAT team searched multiple Bradenton homes on Wednesday after obtaining enough probable cause for a judge to issue search warrants.

As a result of the searches, police also made eight arrests. Those arrested and their charges are:

▪  Thomas Campbell, 21, possession of synthetic marijuana.

▪  Patricia Barnes, 42, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of fentanyl.

▪  Brandi Marshall, 20, possession of synthetic marijuana.

▪  Ryan Schmidt, 28, driving with a suspended license.

▪  Richard Smith, 34, sale of synthetic marijuana.

▪  Larry Lee Woodard, 23, violation of probation, possession of marijuana and fleeing to elude.

▪  Briana Martin, 25, trafficking in cocaine.

▪  Antonio Ray, 24, trafficking in cocaine.

Anyone with any information about the investigation is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or email crimetips@cityofbradenton.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000, tips cans be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477(TIPS) or at manateecrimestoppers.com.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

