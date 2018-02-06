Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies have roped off much of Brandon Crossings after two were injured in a deputy-involved shooting.
Deputy-involved shooting injures two in popular shopping center

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

February 06, 2018 10:22 PM

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of a deputy-involved shooting at a Brandon shopping center.

According to Spectrum Bay News 9, two people have been taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions have not been released. No deputies were injured.

Officials said the shooting stemmed from an undercover attempt to purchase illegal weapons to remove them from circulation on the street.

Deputies have roped off the entire Brandon Crossing shopping plaza in the 9900 block of E. Adamo Dr.

This is a developing story ...

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

