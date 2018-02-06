He slammed into a car and kept driving. A witness wouldn’t let him get away

A Nokomis man is under arrest after he fled the scene of a crash in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, James Stansberry Jr., 53, was traveling westbound on Laurel Road in Sarasota around 7:10 a.m. when he switched lanes and collided with the front right side of another vehicle.
No one was injured in the crash.
Troopers say Stansberry didn’t stop after the crash, but a witness tailed him to Albee Farm Road, where Stansberry fled on foot into the woods. He was located in that general area by Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Venice Police Department.
Stansberry faces multiple charges, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
