They watched the Super Bowl in a bar. Their child was left outside by himself, cops say

A Florida couple was arrested after authorities found they had left their son outside a bar, while they were inside watching the Super Bowl for hours, according to reports.
Robert and Kristal Valenti’s 6-year-old son wandering unsupervised outside the Beer House in Bunnell on Super Bowl Sunday, sparked concern among others at the bar, who later called Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.
A bar patron called the deputies around 10:20 p.m. Sunday when they saw the boy running around the front entrance and learned the boy had been outside for about two hours, according to the News-Journal.
Witnesses told investigators Robert and Kristal Valenti had been at the bar since the game started, or shortly after, according to WESH 2 News.
Kristal Valenti came out when authorities arrived and took the boy back to a Ford truck. She told officials she came to the bar to watch the game, calling it a “very big event,” adding she “really wanted” the Philadelphia Eagles to win, the News-Journal reported. Kristal Valenti even reportedly tried to “fist bump” a deputy while talking about the NFL team.
She told officials the bar did not allow customers under the legal drinking age after 6 p.m., so she and her husband, Robert, left their son in the truck. Kristal Valenti said they left the child a phone so he could watch videos, according to the News-Journal.
WESH 2 News reported Kristal Valenti told her son she would be inside if he needed anything.
She went on to tell deputies she had been at the bar since the game started, but later said she didn’t get there until halftime, saying “that’s not abuse,” according to Local 10 News.
Though a friend initially stayed at the truck with the child, they left after an argument and Kristal Valenti would come out “periodically” to check on the boy, investigators learned, the News-Journal reported.
Robert and Kristal Valenti arrested and charged with neglect of a child without great harm and are each being held on a $2,500 bond. Jail records show both were still in jail as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.
