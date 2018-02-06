Man accused of stealing gun, ammo from Florida deputy’s car

A burglar entered a Pinellas County deputy’s unmarked car early Saturday morning and managed to take off with the deputy’s gun, ammo and other equipment.
According to WFLA, an arrest report says that two witnesses watched 18-year-old Devon Breaziel enter the deputy’s vehicle and remove a black duffel bag from the trunk near the 9000 block of James Path around 4:50 a.m. on Saturday.
In the duffel bag was the deputy’s assault rifle, bullet proof vest, helmet, Taser and loaded magazines.
The witnesses, who were delivering newspapers, said that as Breaziel fled toward Starkey Road he dropped ammo from the bag but turned around and picked it up.
Soon after, a Largo police officer spotted Breaziel running across the road and attempted to stop him for suspicious activity.
He was attempting to jump a fence to a mobile home park community when he was apprehended by officers, the arrest report said.
The bag was found on the other side of the fence.
A sheriff’s office spokesman told WFLA that the vehicle was unlocked, but the deputy maintains he locked the vehicle and somehow Breaziel got into the car.
He faces charges of burglary, grand theft and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, according to jail records.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
