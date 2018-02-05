Super Bowl party ends with man shot to death

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:43 A store clerk fights back against robber Pause 1:38 Coast Guard offloads nearly 2 tons of cocaine in St. Petersburg 0:31 What to do if you suspect human trafficking 1:17 Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain 3:37 After a night of drunkenness, a woman ends up being 'tortured' with pepper spray by a police officer 1:21 Dashcam video of fatal U.S. Park Police shooting 0:39 Officers suffer ‘substantial bites’ while trying to subdue man in Texas 0:41 Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer 1:00 Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting 1:39 Florida man in custody after double fatal shooting, cops say Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy