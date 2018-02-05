Man shot to death in Palmetto

A 55-year-old man was killed in a Palmetto shooting late Sunday.
Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of 33rd Street East in Palmetto around 10:06 p.m. An unknown amount of people were at the residence watching the Super Bowl, said sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow.
Alvin Ducre was dead by the time law enforcement arrived, and a 39-year-old woman who also was shot was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting was not random and the victims are acquaintances.
A 35-year-old man is believed to be a suspect but no charges have been filed. According to Bristow, the suspect told detectives the shooting was self defense.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments