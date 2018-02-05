Crime

Man shot to death in Palmetto

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

February 05, 2018 09:58 AM

Manatee

A 55-year-old man was killed in a Palmetto shooting late Sunday.

Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of 33rd Street East in Palmetto around 10:06 p.m. An unknown amount of people were at the residence watching the Super Bowl, said sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow.

Alvin Ducre was dead by the time law enforcement arrived, and a 39-year-old woman who also was shot was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting was not random and the victims are acquaintances.

A 35-year-old man is believed to be a suspect but no charges have been filed. According to Bristow, the suspect told detectives the shooting was self defense.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

