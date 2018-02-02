He was out of jail on bond. His ‘boredom’ brought him back, deputies say

In the early hours of Friday morning, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report about a man forcing his way into a building with a crowbar and a flashlight.
Around 1:15 a.m., deputies set up a perimeter near the 5300 block of Commercial Way in Spring Hill. Deputies say that’s when they saw Aaron Meininger, 29, exit the DeMarco Family Funeral Home with equipment used for preparing corpses.
According to the sheriff’s office, Meininger had a tub of formaldehyde, hair clippers, nail polish, makeup and other funeral prep equipment in his possession. He reportedly told deputies he was “bored” and said he “messed up.”
Meininger also told deputies he didn’t plan to use any of the equipment and he would “probably just throw them away.” He has been charged with grand theft, commercial burglary and possession of burglary tools.
Deputies say Meininger is being held without bond because he was out on bond from a separate burglary charge prior to his arrest.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
