Drunk Sarasota driver arrested for threatening woman with gun in road rage incident, deputies say

A 76-year-old Sarasota man was arrested Thursday after he pulled out a gun at an intersection and threatened a woman in a road rage incident, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were notified of the incident around 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Tamiami Trail and Stickney Point Road in Sarasota.
According to the 52-year-old woman, she and the man, Harry Shuback Jr., first crossed paths heading west on Clark Road when she changed lanes in front of him. The woman told deputies that Shuback became angry, honked the horn and flipped his middle finger.
Then, as both vehicles approached the intersection, Shuback exited his car with a gun in his hand.
He walked up to the woman’s car, tapped on the window with the end of the gun, and pointed it at her and threatened, “Hey girl, you better think again before doing something like that,” according to the police report. He then walked back to his vehicle and drove off.
He was soon located by deputies near the intersection of Central Sarasota Parkway and Stoneybrook Boulevard.
When officers approached Shuback, they said he exhibited signs of impairment. During a search of his car, deputies found a fully loaded 9mm Sig Sauer handgun with one round in the chamber, the report says.
Shuback was transported to the Sarasota County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and DUI as a blood alcohol test revealed Shuback was nearly twice the legal limit.
He remains in jail without bond.
