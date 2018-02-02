A Florida man was working out naked. But that’s not the only reason he was arrested.

This man took the concept of cardio workout a bit too far.
Orange County sheriffs say Kerry Haynes was caught on video Wednesday at an Orlando apartment complex working out in the community gym.
Deputies say Haynes, 57, was stark naked while riding a stationary bike at the Andover Place Apartments in Orlando. When a maintenance worker at the apartment complex approached Haynes and asked him what he was doing, Haynes replied he was “working out,” the arrest report said, according to WKMG ClickOrlando.
After the employee told Haynes the police had been called, Haynes allegedly strolled off, naked as a jaybird, to his apartment. The worker caught the action on video and turned it over to police.
After the police left the gym, they were flagged down by a landscaping employee at the complex who told them the “same naked guy” was laying in the grass masturbating by the community pond, WKMG reported. The landscaper also told the officers he saw Haynes urinate in the community pool.
Orange County police say they found Haynes pleasuring himself near the complex’s pond and escorted him back to his apartment. Inside, they saw Haynes’ clothes scattered about on the living room floor. A leasing consultant told them the man had been “exhibiting naked acts” around the complex for two weeks.
Haynes was arrested and charged with exposure of sexual organs, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure. Bond was set at $500 for the first charge and $100 apiece for the other two.
