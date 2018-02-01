Comedian Hannibal Buress gets the last laugh as he beats a criminal charge in Miami

Hannibal Buress is a free man.

Prosecutors on Thursday dropped a misdemeanor disorderly intoxication charge against the comedian, who was arrested in December after asking a Miami police officer to call him an Uber.

“In Florida, it’s protected First Amendment speech to ask a police officer to call you an Uber,” said his attorney, Brian Bieber. “Also, when coming from a professional comedian, it's actually funny. Unfortunately, the arrest officer didn't think so.”

Miami police officer Luis Verne arrested the funnyman in Wynwood after he approached the officer asking to call him a ride. Verne kept asking him to leave.

“Hey, whats up?! It’s me, Hannibal Buress,” Buress told the cop in a exchange caught on a police body camera. “This cop is stupid as f---. Hey, put this camera on.”

The comedian has starred in numerous standup-comedy specials, the show “Broad City” and as an actor in movies such as “Spiderman Homecoming” and “Baywatch.” He is also known for talking on stage about rumors of sexual assaults by comedian Bill Cosby, who was later accused publicly by several women.