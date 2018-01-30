Moments before suspect was killed by deputy, his wife was bleeding and screaming in pain, 911 caller says

Corey Mobley's wife can be heard screaming and crying as an anonymous 911 caller reported that a man was beating a woman at a gas station in Bradenton.
At about 9:20 p.m. Jan. 23, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Marathon gas station at 2927 Cortez Road in Bradenton in response to the assault.
Mobley’s wife is screaming and crying in pain as the anonymous caller speaks to a 911 dispatcher.
“All of a sudden, we’re fixing to leave, the babies are screaming and he’s beating the (expletive) out of her while she’s in her driver’s seat,” the 911 caller said. “He’s trying to yank her out by her braids.”
The caller tells the dispatcher that she video recorded the assault, but that there were no weapons involved.
“This poor lady is bleeding from her face,” the caller said.
While deputies were en route, the caller told the dispatcher that the man, later identified as Mobley, had driven off heading south on 30th Street West.
Moments later, Mobley was spotted by a deputy on 14th Street West near Pearl Avenue, according to Sheriff Rick Wells. But Mobley did not stop when the deputy tried to pull him over.
At 9:27 p.m., two other deputies, dressed in plain clothes and wearing tactical gear, spotted Mobley and his white Chrysler 300 in the 6300 block of Sixth Street West in Bradenton, Wells said during a news conference on Jan. 24. The deputies identified themselves, but say that Mobley took off running crossing backyards and jumping fences.
A K-9 was able to track Mobley to the other side of a 6-foot-high wooden fence. The K-9 jumped the fence and confronted the suspect as the K9 handler followed.
It was then that Mobley told the deputy, “I have a gun for you (expletive),” according to Wells.
Mobley ignored numerous commands to show his hands, instead reaching into his waistband as he continued to say he was armed, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy — then in fear for his own life, Wells said — fired two shots. Mobley fell to the ground but quickly got back up and again told the deputy he had a gun.
The deputy fired two more shots and Mobley collapsed to the ground. Mobley was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hosiptal where he died shortly after.
The sheriff’s office has not yet named the deputy involved.
A gun was never found in Mobley’s possession or at the scene.
