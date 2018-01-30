How a 14-year-old got accused of attacking his mother and father with a Jaguar

A Florida family’s afternoon trip to return a video game ended with the 14-year-old son arrested on two counts of domestic violence. Cops say he knocked over Mom with the family Jaguar and almost did the same with Dad.
This was the second Floridateen in a week to jump in a family car he’s too young to legally drive and hit somebody. Miami Beach police say 13-year-old Jamie Pinol mowed down a baby, the baby's aunt and the baby's grandmother Jan. 21 in North Beach.
From what Sebastian father Philip Bridgewater and his son, identified in the arrest report only as “M.P.,” told Indian River sheriff’s deputies and the deputy’s accounts:
The teen and his mother, Sharon Bridgewater, started arguing in the family Jaguar on Friday over his being on the phone with a girlfriend as the family headed for Aaron’s in Vero Beach. While Philip Bridgewater went inside to return a video game, the mother-son spat mushroomed in the parking lot. The teen eventually went into Aaron’s, took the car keys from his father and started the car.
With the passenger side door open and both parents telling him to stop, the teen slammed the Jag into reverse, knocking Sharon down with the door and hitting an Aaron’s company car on the way out of the lot. He soon returned.
That’s when deputies showed up to Philip standing in front of the green Jaguar, trying to get them to help while trying to get his child to get out of the driver’s seat. Deputy Victoria Pianelli used her car to block the parking lot entrance.
“M.P. began to look around frantically, and stepped on the gas, causing Philip to have to jump backwards, away from the Jaguar, due to M.P. almost striking (him),” Pianelli wrote. “M.P. began to drive east in the parking lot, went through the grass, over the sidewalk and back onto 20th Street going eastbound.”
Pianelli gave chase, but the teen disappeared behind a rush of horsepower. Another deputy spotted the Jag and stopped him nearly two miles from Aaron’s. The teen immediately put his hands on the hood.
He told Pianelli he came back to Aaron’s parking lot after driving off in anger, but when he saw the patrol car, he got scared. He said he stopped because he got tired of running.
