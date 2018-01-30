Detectives question student after threat to school

A Sarasota high school had a strong law enforcement presence Tuesday morning as detectives questioned a student who made threatening statements about the school on social media, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Riverview High School was placed on a limited lockdown by school officials and in an abundance of caution, there were several deputies on campus, according to a news release.
Detectives found the student who had posted a photo with the threatening statements on social media, and the student was being interviewed, according to the sheriff’s office.
