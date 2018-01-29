Man stabbed in his ‘lower extremities’ left in road outside Florida McDonald’s

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that took place Monday evening near a McDonald’s on County Line Road.
The victim, a 35-year-old man, was left in the road with the stab wound as officers arrived to the McDonald’s at 10319 County Line Road in Spring Hill around 6:30 p.m.
The man was seen by witnesses being pushed out of a blue minivan that had fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. He was stabbed in his lower extremities, deputies said.
As paramedics were called to treat the victim, he refused to cooperate with investigators and would only tell deputies that he had been stabbed inside the vehicle.
Never miss a local story.
Due to the severity of his injury, the man was transported to an area hospital as a trauma alert. Investigators hope to re-question the victim once his condition is stable.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments