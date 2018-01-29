Detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a home in the 5300 block of Beneva Woods in Sarasota on Monday morning.
Detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a home in the 5300 block of Beneva Woods in Sarasota on Monday morning. Provided photo
Detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a home in the 5300 block of Beneva Woods in Sarasota on Monday morning. Provided photo

Crime

Shooting investigation underway inside Sarasota home

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

January 29, 2018 11:12 AM

Sarasota

Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a Sarasota County home on Monday morning, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

At 9:28 a.m. Monday, dispatchers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Beneva Woods Circle in Sarasota after a 911 caller reported a shooting inside the home, according to a news release. One victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Detectives believe everyone involved has been accounted for, spokeswoman Kaitlyn R. Perez said, and that the shooting poses no threat to the community.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

  Comments  