Shooting investigation underway inside Sarasota home

Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a Sarasota County home on Monday morning, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
At 9:28 a.m. Monday, dispatchers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Beneva Woods Circle in Sarasota after a 911 caller reported a shooting inside the home, according to a news release. One victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
Detectives believe everyone involved has been accounted for, spokeswoman Kaitlyn R. Perez said, and that the shooting poses no threat to the community.
The investigation remains ongoing.
