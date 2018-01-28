They met for a pot deal. Instead of buds, he got a bullet in the leg

A 20-year-old man was injured Sunday evening when an exchange of money for marijuana turned into an attempted robbery and shooting, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, intending to purchase marijuana from the suspect, met the unidentified person at about 6:45 p.m. near the 3700 block of 10th St. Court E. in the West Samoset area, authorities said.
The transaction turned violent when the suspect tried to take cash from the victim and was unsuccessful. When the victim started to drive away from the scene, the suspect shot him in the leg, authorities said.
The victim was able to drive to a hospital for treatment. A description of the suspect was not provided.
The investigation continues.
