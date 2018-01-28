Pedestrian killed in Fruitville Road hit-and-run; Sarasota police seek clues

A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver just before midnight Saturday, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
In a tweet posted Sunday morning, the SPD announced it is investigating a hit-and-run fatality that took place in the 4000 block of Fruitville Road.
In their preliminary investigation, officers determined that the body of a female was found in the area by a passerby. Because of evidence at the scene, the department’s traffic unit was called to investigate.
The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call officer Tim Bales at 941-915-3635.
