Stolen vehicle in St. Petersburg wasn’t hard to find. It was the fire chief’s truck at Arby’s

A man is accused of stealing a Lealman Fire District chief’s vehicle on Saturday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
According to deputies, 31-year-old Michael James Chick of St. Petersburg stole the 2014 Ford Expedition from Station 18 on 55th Avenue North at about 1:15 p.m.
31 year-old man arrested after stealing fire department vehicle from Lealman fire station. No injuries reported. See video of damaged vehicle and subject. https://t.co/UH7WeFcHQ8— IONTB.COM (@IONTB) January 27, 2018
Deputies spotted the vehicle near Park Street North and attempted to pull it over.
January 27, 2018
Chick, however, refused to stop, authorities said.
Deputies Arrest Man After He Stole A Lealman Fire District Chief Vehicle And Evaded Deputies:https://t.co/7PgYSTR2Bi— Pinellas SO (@SheriffPinellas) January 27, 2018
Stop sticks were deployed but were unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said. A helicopter unit arrived and deputies were able to follow Chick at a safe distance.
The vehicle eventually stopped at an Arby’s restaurant on Ulmerton Road in Largo.
Chick attempted to enter the restaurant, but deputies took him into custody before he could.
Recently released felon attempts to steal Lealman Fire District vehicle but doesn't get very far. Michael James Chick, 31, is facing several charges. https://t.co/ojgJJPhjVh pic.twitter.com/NB5HzbjjpW— ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) January 28, 2018
He was arrested and charged with burglary to an occupied structure, grand theft auto, and fleeing and eluding.
No deputies were injured during the incident, authorities said. There was minor damage to the chief’s vehicle.
#GTA Pinellas deputies arrest man in stolen Lealman Fire District SUV - ABC Action News https://t.co/wAaafNLMAw #GrandTheftAuto pic.twitter.com/HGuP4okcoE— Grand Theft Auto (@GTA_OnlineFC) January 28, 2018
Both windows visibly broken on the Lealman Fire vehicle after stolen by a 31 year-old man and stopped at 66th St and Ulmerton Road. https://t.co/UH7WeFcHQ8 pic.twitter.com/k3pmPE1ePg— IONTB.COM (@IONTB) January 27, 2018
