Demetrius Gabriel
Demetrius Gabriel
Demetrius Gabriel

Crime

Manatee County’s featured fugitives

January 27, 2018 09:31 AM

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at

866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

Arrested

Adam Kersey

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

04/20/1999

Arrested for contempt of court

Arrested

Rontavious George

09/03/1995

Arrested for contempt of court, fleeing to elude LEO

Arrested

Judy Germain

9/27/1975

Arrested for burglary and contempt of court

Wanted

Melenoa Maafu

08/08/1984

Wanted for violation of probation, grand theft, child abuse, fraud and possession of controlled substance

Wanted

Michael Gonzalez

06/19/1990

Wanted for grand theft

Wanted

Carrie Sessions

04/12/1978

Wanted for contempt of court

Wanted

Demetrius Gabriel

08/05/1987

Wanted for murder

Wanted

Gregory Parker

01/02/1962

Wanted for violation of probation, aggravated stalking

Wanted

Rosby Peterson

04/28/1998

Wanted for sale of fentanyl

Wanted

Elisha Harms

04/24/1993

Wanted for violation of court conditions, burglary and fraudulant use of credit card

Wanted

Caleb Hatfield

9/11/1991

Wanted for violation of probation

  Comments  