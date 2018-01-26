Palmetto man charged with DUI manslaughter in fatal motorcycle crash

Officials have arrested a man, charged with DUI manslaughter, as part of an investigation into a March 31, 2017 fatal crash north of Palmetto.
According to the warrant affidavit, 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited, driven by Scott Audette, 56, of Palmetto, around 9:20 p.m. turned left in front of a Yamaha motorcycle which caused a collision, resulting in the death of the motorcycle’s 20-year-old driver.
At the time of the crash, Audette was driving south on U.S. 19 in the left turn lane at the intersection of 49th Street East. He told officials he was leaving a friend’s house in Palmetto Point to go home.
A Yamaha motorcycle, driven by Joseph R. Koch, 20, of Brooksville, was traveling north on U.S. 19 in the right lane when Audette failed to yield the right of way to the oncoming motorcycle while making a left turn. The front of the motorcycle collided with the right side of the Jeep and slid under it, according to the affidavit.
A witness to the crash told investigators that Koch tried to stop and lay down the motorcycle, but he died from his injuries. Officials found a skid mark measuring more than 48 feet left on the road by the motorcycle, according to the affidavit.
Koch was pronounced dead at the scene. One witness to the crash saw he was not moving and covered him with a blanket, the affidavit noted.
Audette was not injured in the crash.
According to the affidavit, Audette told officials he never saw the motorcycle coming and denied being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Investigators saw no signs of Audette being under the influence but there was a “brief slight odor” of alcohol emitting from his face, the affidavit noted. Audette agreed to a blood draw to test for alcohol.
A capias for the charge of DUI manslaughter was issued Tuesday and Audette was arrested Thursday afternoon. He was booked into the Manatee County jail where he was held without bond.
