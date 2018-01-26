Bradenton drug dealer sold fentanyl that killed woman. He now faces a long prison sentence

A Bradenton drug dealer accused of distributing fentanyl that resulted in the death of a woman last year has pleaded guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa.
David Earl Johnson, 37, pleaded guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death, and he faces between 20 years and life in federal prison. Johnson must also pay restitution to the family of the victim, who was a 33-year-old woman from Manatee County.
Fentanyl, a narcotic used to treat pain, is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Dozens of people have died in the county over the past several years from overdoses of fentanyl or heroin cut with the drug.
Never miss a local story.
According to the plea agreement, on Jan. 11, 2017, Johnson distributed fentanyl, which resulted in the woman’s death. She was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead that day from fentanyl intoxication, officials said.
The death investigation identified Johnson as the Bradenton-based supplier of the drug, according to prosecutors.
After he was identified, undercover detectives from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arranged a fentanyl purchase from him on that same night. During that meeting, according to investigators, Johnson gave eight bags of fentanyl to an undercover detective. He was later arrested.
Johnson’s case is the result of a federal-local investigation called “Operation Hot Batch,” which works to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking and money laundering organizations in Manatee County.
“The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with all of our partners to ensure that the victims and their surviving family members get justice through our legal system,” said Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells. “We appreciate the hard work of the United States Attorney’s Office to bring this very important case to a successful conclusion.”
During the county’s Hot Batch operation, which started in November 2016, authorities seized 2.8 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, 294 grams of methamphetamine, 2.5 kilos of cocaine, 11 handguns, one shotgun and $152,605 in currency and assets, officials said at a December news conference.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments