Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer 0:41

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting 1:00

Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting

Manatee sheriff details fatal deputy-involved shooting 4:49

Manatee sheriff details fatal deputy-involved shooting

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street 0:42

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street

Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami 8:56

Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings 1:36

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings 0:53

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:48

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks star in Oscar-nominated 'The Post' 2:25

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks star in Oscar-nominated 'The Post'

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 3:30

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like?

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Sketch of possible suspect released after reported attempted kidnapping in Florida community

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 26, 2018 11:20 AM

Officials have released a sketch of a man suspected of trying to grab a girl off of her bike this week in efforts to find the person involved.

According to Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies, an 10-year-old girl was riding her bike in the area of Whippoorwill Drive and Jarvis Street in Holiday around 5 p.m. Thursday when a man tried to grab her. The girl, Spectrum Bay News 9 reported, was not hurt.

Officials described the man as being shorth, possibly middle-aged, with a medium build, dark longer hair that reaches his shoulders and a full, scruffy dark beard with some gray mixed in and bald spots. He was wearing a light blue shirt with holes in it, light colored shorts and gray socks with no shoes.

The sheriff’s office released a sketch on social media Friday of the man suspected of trying to grab the girl.

ABC Action News reported deputy patrol cars were in the Holiday neighborhood until about 9 p.m., and neighbors told reporters they heard a helicopter overhead.

“I am shocked. My granddaughters are coming here soon. We keep an eye on them, but they ride their bikes here too,” neighbor Juan Mursuli told ABC Action News.

Anyone with information on the incident or the sketch is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer 0:41

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting 1:00

Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting

Manatee sheriff details fatal deputy-involved shooting 4:49

Manatee sheriff details fatal deputy-involved shooting

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street 0:42

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street

Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami 8:56

Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings 1:36

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings 0:53

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:48

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks star in Oscar-nominated 'The Post' 2:25

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks star in Oscar-nominated 'The Post'

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 3:30

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like?

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

