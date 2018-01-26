Sketch of possible suspect released after reported attempted kidnapping in Florida community

Officials have released a sketch of a man suspected of trying to grab a girl off of her bike this week in efforts to find the person involved.
According to Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies, an 10-year-old girl was riding her bike in the area of Whippoorwill Drive and Jarvis Street in Holiday around 5 p.m. Thursday when a man tried to grab her. The girl, Spectrum Bay News 9 reported, was not hurt.
Officials described the man as being shorth, possibly middle-aged, with a medium build, dark longer hair that reaches his shoulders and a full, scruffy dark beard with some gray mixed in and bald spots. He was wearing a light blue shirt with holes in it, light colored shorts and gray socks with no shoes.
The sheriff’s office released a sketch on social media Friday of the man suspected of trying to grab the girl.
ABC Action News reported deputy patrol cars were in the Holiday neighborhood until about 9 p.m., and neighbors told reporters they heard a helicopter overhead.
“I am shocked. My granddaughters are coming here soon. We keep an eye on them, but they ride their bikes here too,” neighbor Juan Mursuli told ABC Action News.
Anyone with information on the incident or the sketch is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
