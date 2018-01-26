Florida man sold headphones, perfume and more. It was all a scam

An Orlando man was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for trafficking counterfeit goods after federal agents seized nearly 11,000 counterfeit items worth close to $225,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Nadim Afif El-Kareh, 56, plead guilty last year. He was imposed a money judgment of $264,408.80 by the court, which makes up the proceeds of the offense. He must also pay $376.57 to Gucci, for the costs of its involvement in the investigation.
According to court documents, from 2013 through at least 2016, El-Kareh sold counterfeit cellphone accessories, perfume, jewelry and electronic goods out of rented storage units, and at the Webster Flea Market.
In April 2016, federal agents seized nearly 11,000 counterfeit items with an estimated domestic value of about $224,510 from El-Kareh’s storage units. The items had fake labels from companies such as Beats by Dr. Dre, Otter Box, Gucci and Michael Kors.
Investigators say he imported many of the items from China and purchased others from counterfeit goods traffickers in New York City. Agents determined that from around January 2015 through April 2016, El-Kareh earned at least $264,000 from his illegal sales.
“Criminals who sell counterfeit goods siphon trade away from legitimate businesses that create jobs and support our local economy," said Homeland Security Investigations Tampa Special Agent in Charge James C. Spero. “This crime harms all of us in the long run."
