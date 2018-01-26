Suspected Seminole Heights murderer and parents appear at separate court hearings

The man accused of killing four people in a Tampa community again appeared before a judge in a court hearing Friday morning.
Howell Donaldson III learned Friday before his hearing that the State Attorney’s Office has decided to pursue the death penalty in his case, ABC Action News reported. He faces four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton. All four people were killed within a few weeks of each other in Seminole Heights, sparking a 51-day investigation and manhunt for the suspected killer.
Donaldson III is scheduled to appear in court again at 9 a.m. June 12, according to ABC Action News. A judge previously denied Donaldson III bond.
Donaldson’s parents, Rosita Donaldson and Howell Donaldson Jr., also appeared in a Hillsborough County courtroom Friday. The judge pushed their appearance back to Feb. 9, when they will have to explain to a judge why the refuse to answer questions from the State Attorney’s Office about their son, according to Spectrum Bay News 9. They were not forced to answer questions in Friday’s hearing.
The parents have refused to answer questions from investigators about their son’s history, whereabouts and mental state. A legal analyst for Bay News 9 said the parents “have no protections under the law to refuse to answer questions” and could face fines, sanctions and possibly, time in jail.
According to WFLA reporters, the parents went to their son’s hearing after theirs was concluded. However, the reporter tweeted, it did not appear their son made eye contact with them.
Donaldson's parents are here. He has not made eye contact with them.— Avery Cotton (@WFLAAvery) January 26, 2018
Howell Donaldson III in court. @WFLA pic.twitter.com/jzSWPYw8M3— Avery Cotton (@WFLAAvery) January 26, 2018
