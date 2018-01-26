Suspected Seminole Heights murderer and parents appear at separate court hearings

More Videos 0:41 Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer Pause 1:00 Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting 4:49 Manatee sheriff details fatal deputy-involved shooting 0:42 Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street 8:56 Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami 1:36 Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings 0:53 Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings 0:48 Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 2:25 Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks star in Oscar-nominated 'The Post' 3:30 What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

After four murders and a wave of terror in a Tampa community, police announced Tuesday night that they have arrested a 24-year-old man and have charged him with four counts of first degree murder. Howell Emanuel Donaldson III was detained at an Ybor City McDonald's after a tip that a patron in the restaurant had a gun. Spectrum Bay News 9

After four murders and a wave of terror in a Tampa community, police announced Tuesday night that they have arrested a 24-year-old man and have charged him with four counts of first degree murder. Howell Emanuel Donaldson III was detained at an Ybor City McDonald's after a tip that a patron in the restaurant had a gun. Spectrum Bay News 9