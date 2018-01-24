Man killed by deputy said, ‘I have a gun for you,’ sheriff says. But cops haven’t found it

More Videos 1:00 Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting Pause 0:42 Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street 2:22 The border wall region, from the air 1:31 What you need to know about bank accounts 1:39 Florida man in custody after double fatal shooting, cops say 1:28 Mom killed days before her son’s graduation 0:53 Florida man shot, killed neighbor over ongoing dispute, cops say 1:27 Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 1:59 What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 2:20 Sarasota police arrest mom, daughter after Crimestoppers tip Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting Corey Mobley, 38, was recorded assaulting a woman at the Marathon gas station at 2927 Cortez Road late Tuesday minutes before he was shot by a Manatee County Sheriff's deputy. Mobley died of his injuries. WARNING: Contains possibly disturbing images and language. Corey Mobley, 38, was recorded assaulting a woman at the Marathon gas station at 2927 Cortez Road late Tuesday minutes before he was shot by a Manatee County Sheriff's deputy. Mobley died of his injuries. WARNING: Contains possibly disturbing images and language. Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Corey Mobley, 38, was recorded assaulting a woman at the Marathon gas station at 2927 Cortez Road late Tuesday minutes before he was shot by a Manatee County Sheriff's deputy. Mobley died of his injuries. WARNING: Contains possibly disturbing images and language. Manatee County Sheriff's Office