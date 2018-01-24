Florida man in custody after double fatal shooting, cops say

More Videos

    A dramatic series of events that started with gunshots and led to evacuations in a Hernando County neighborhood ended hours later with two people, a woman and her teenage daughter, dead and another person in critical condition.

A dramatic series of events that started with gunshots and led to evacuations in a Hernando County neighborhood ended hours later with two people, a woman and her teenage daughter, dead and another person in critical condition.
Florida police were seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect on January 23 after two men were filmed shooting at each other on a Pensacola street the previous day. This footage captured the shooting on the intersection of W Street and Fairfield Drive. Police said they recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested a suspect, identified as Jeremy Olds. Police said they were seeking the public’s assistance to locate the suspect in the silver Lexus, identified as Jonathan James Harris. The shooting was considered to be drug-related, police said.

Clearwater police are asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect sporting bright red shoes. The suspect is wanted in connection with a Dec. 22 burglary in the 1900 block of Harding Street. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, camouflage pants and red shoes. Before entering the residence, he put a red hood over his face and possibly socks on his hands. Anyone with information on his identity should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.