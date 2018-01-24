After a years-long dispute, man tells cops he ended it by killing his neighbor

A Florida man was shot to death at his home by his neighbor, who told investigators the shooting was a way to end an ongoing dispute.

Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were just around the corner when the call came in around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday reporting a shooting in the area, according to Sheriff Chris Nocco. Deputies arrived to find a man shot dead at his Holiday home. A neighbor had called 911.

Officials went inside the home, where a woman inside was frantic after hearing the shots. They brought her outside. While deputies were checking the home, another neighbor, 60-year-old Qui Feng Ke, walked out holding two magazines of bullets and admitted he was involved in the shooting, Nocco said.

Edward Tudor, 37, was inside his home Tuesday when Ke came to the door armed with two loaded handguns and two loaded magazines and shot Tudor, according to Spectrum Bay News 9, citing an arrest report. WFLA News Channel 8 reports Tudor was studying with the woman in the home when Ke “entered his home unlawfully,” shooting him once.

Tudor crawled to the yard to get away from Ke, but Ke continued to shoot him, according to Bay News 9. Tudor succumbed to his wounds.

Ke told investigators he and Tudor had been in a dispute for years, but Bay News 9 notes the arrest report did not provide details of what the dispute was about.

Ke went on to tell officials he planned the shooting, and wanted to shoot another woman who he thought was inside the home as well. He planned to kill himself after the shootings, according to Bay News 9. He thought, if he didn’t end the dispute this way, it would go on forever and Tudor would have “laughed at him.” Ke even had his will notarized before the attack.

A neighbor told Bay News 9 he’s never noticed any problems between the men.

Nocco said Tuesday the only record of incident between the two neighbors was in 1991, when Ke was involved in an ICE investigation.

Nocco said it was a “very tragic day” for the victim’s family.

Ke is being held at the Pasco County jail on a murder charge.