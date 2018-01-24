Shootout in busy Florida intersection caught on camera

More Videos 1:27 Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police Pause 2:23 How to report Social Security fraud 0:42 Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street 2:42 Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 1:24 Third fatal shooting in 10 days prompting concern in Florida neighborhood 3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 1:22 Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car 0:41 Another traffic jam in Palmetto 2:22 The border wall region, from the air 1:35 Bradenton resident talks about his 'American Pickers' appearance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street Florida police were seeking the public's help to locate a suspect on January 23 after two men were filmed shooting at each other on a Pensacola street the previous day. This footage captured the shooting on the intersection of W Street and Fairfield Drive. Police said they recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested a suspect, identified as Jeremy Olds. Police said they were seeking the public's assistance to locate the suspect in the silver Lexus, identified as Jonathan James Harris. The shooting was considered to be drug-related, police said.

Florida police were seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect on January 23 after two men were filmed shooting at each other on a Pensacola street the previous day. This footage captured the shooting on the intersection of W Street and Fairfield Drive. Police said they recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested a suspect, identified as Jeremy Olds. Police said they were seeking the public’s assistance to locate the suspect in the silver Lexus, identified as Jonathan James Harris. The shooting was considered to be drug-related, police said.