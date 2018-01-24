Mother and daughter dead, 1 injured after shooting in Tampa Bay neighborhood

A mother and her teenaged daughter, just short of her 17th birthday, were killed in what the sheriff called a violent crime Tuesday night.

Officials received a report of shots fired in the Hill n’ Dale subdivision near State Road 50 in Brooksville around 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, two people were found dead inside a home, and a third victim found alive. That person was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said Wednesday morning in a “violent” and “horrific crime scene,” mother and daughter Teneta Morrell and Brena Marshall, 16, were found dead. A man was also shot and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was still alive Wednesday.

All three people lived together in the home, according to Nienhuis. He added Marshall was just short of her 17th birthday when she was killed.

“We live in a sea of tragedy sometimes and this is one of those times,” Nienhuis said.

Nienhuis contributed a combination of information from citizens, a K-9 unit tracking in the area and an air unit that saw a person go into a home and not come out to helping put a man in custody. The SWAT team was called to the home.

A standoff ended when SWAT entered the vacant home and a man was taken into custody “with no resistance.” The man is a person of interest in the shooting and Nienhuis said the man has multiple warrants for his arrest. He was the only one inside the home at the time.

“Right now we have a strong person of interest in custody. We believe it was only one shooter, so I would say people can rest easy we have the person in custody,” Nienhuis said in an overnight press conference.

The shootings, he continued, happened in a home less than a mile away from the sight of the SWAT standoff.

No one was injured in the standoff, according to Nienhuis.

Nienhuis said Wednesday there was also a shooting in the city of Brooksville earlier Tuesday night, but it does not appear the two incidents were related.