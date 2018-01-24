A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a suspect in the 6300 block of Sixth Street West in Bradenton late Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a suspect in the 6300 block of Sixth Street West in Bradenton late Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com
A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a suspect in the 6300 block of Sixth Street West in Bradenton late Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Crime

Man said he had a gun before deputy shot and killed him, sheriff says

Herald staff report

January 24, 2018 07:09 AM

Manatee

One man is dead after Manatee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday night in Bradenton.

About 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a disturbance between a man, identified Wednesday morning as Corey Mobley, and his wife at the Marathon gas station in the 3000 block of Cortez Road, according to a news release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Rick Wells said the couple was separated and that they had met at the gas station to exchange custody of their children.

Mobley, 38, fled the scene and a short time later pulled into a residence in the 6300 block of Sixth Street West, according to the sheriff’s office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The suspect fled the vehicle and deputies followed the suspect as he ran behind a nearby residence. According to witnesses, the suspect was yelling that he had a gun and was seen reaching into his pocket,” the news release states.

At that point, a deputy shot the suspect, who was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wells on Wednesday said the deputy shot Mobley a total of four times.

Wells said investigators had not found a gun but were searching near where the shooting happened.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, will be placed on routine administrative leave as officials investigate, according to the sheriff’s office.

More Videos

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street 0:42

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street

Pause
The border wall region, from the air 2:22

The border wall region, from the air

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 1:27

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police

How to report Social Security fraud 2:23

How to report Social Security fraud

Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria 0:23

Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria

Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in. 1:24

Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in.

Auditor talks about Manatee school finances 1:20

Auditor talks about Manatee school finances

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami 8:56

Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings 1:36

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings

  • Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police

    Body cam footage shows moments when Albuquerque Police shot and killed Daniel Saavedra-Arreola, 24, who hid in a vacant apartment's closet and tried to attack them with a 3-inch knife and a metal pipe.

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police

Body cam footage shows moments when Albuquerque Police shot and killed Daniel Saavedra-Arreola, 24, who hid in a vacant apartment's closet and tried to attack them with a 3-inch knife and a metal pipe.

Albuquerque Police Department

More Videos

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street 0:42

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street

Pause
The border wall region, from the air 2:22

The border wall region, from the air

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 1:27

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police

How to report Social Security fraud 2:23

How to report Social Security fraud

Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria 0:23

Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria

Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in. 1:24

Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in.

Auditor talks about Manatee school finances 1:20

Auditor talks about Manatee school finances

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami 8:56

Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings 1:36

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings

  • Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in.

    A bystander captured a dramatic scene between a police officer and an irate suspect at a Columbia, S.C., gas station. The man allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened multiple people with a knife before the officer arrived. A good Samaritan stepped in to help the officer subdue the man.

Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in.

A bystander captured a dramatic scene between a police officer and an irate suspect at a Columbia, S.C., gas station. The man allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened multiple people with a knife before the officer arrived. A good Samaritan stepped in to help the officer subdue the man.

Nate Williams

More Videos

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street 0:42

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street

Pause
The border wall region, from the air 2:22

The border wall region, from the air

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 1:27

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police

How to report Social Security fraud 2:23

How to report Social Security fraud

Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria 0:23

Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria

Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in. 1:24

Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in.

Auditor talks about Manatee school finances 1:20

Auditor talks about Manatee school finances

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami 8:56

Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings 1:36

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings

  • Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria

    A Bradenton Beach police officer shot and wounded a man Saturday evening after a reported disturbance near the interseciton of Gulf Drive and Pine Avenue in Anna Maria.

Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria

A Bradenton Beach police officer shot and wounded a man Saturday evening after a reported disturbance near the interseciton of Gulf Drive and Pine Avenue in Anna Maria.

Erin Craft Special to Bradenton.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street 0:42

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street

Pause
The border wall region, from the air 2:22

The border wall region, from the air

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 1:27

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police

How to report Social Security fraud 2:23

How to report Social Security fraud

Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria 0:23

Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria

Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in. 1:24

Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in.

Auditor talks about Manatee school finances 1:20

Auditor talks about Manatee school finances

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami 8:56

Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings 1:36

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings

  • Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street

    Florida police were seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect on January 23 after two men were filmed shooting at each other on a Pensacola street the previous day. This footage captured the shooting on the intersection of W Street and Fairfield Drive. Police said they recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested a suspect, identified as Jeremy Olds. Police said they were seeking the public’s assistance to locate the suspect in the silver Lexus, identified as Jonathan James Harris. The shooting was considered to be drug-related, police said.

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street

View More Video