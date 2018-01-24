Man said he had a gun before deputy shot and killed him, sheriff says

One man is dead after Manatee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday night in Bradenton.
About 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a disturbance between a man, identified Wednesday morning as Corey Mobley, and his wife at the Marathon gas station in the 3000 block of Cortez Road, according to a news release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Rick Wells said the couple was separated and that they had met at the gas station to exchange custody of their children.
Mobley, 38, fled the scene and a short time later pulled into a residence in the 6300 block of Sixth Street West, according to the sheriff’s office.
Never miss a local story.
The suspect fled the vehicle and deputies followed the suspect as he ran behind a nearby residence. According to witnesses, the suspect was yelling that he had a gun and was seen reaching into his pocket,” the news release states.
At that point, a deputy shot the suspect, who was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Wells on Wednesday said the deputy shot Mobley a total of four times.
Wells said investigators had not found a gun but were searching near where the shooting happened.
The deputy, whose name has not been released, will be placed on routine administrative leave as officials investigate, according to the sheriff’s office.
Comments