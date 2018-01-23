Michael Grantley
Crime

Reward in unsolved slaying now up to $8,000

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

January 23, 2018 02:30 PM

Manatee

The reward for information that leads to an arrest in the death of a man found near a wooded area in East Bradenton on Martin Luther King Jr. Day has now increased to up to $8,000.

At about 8:35 a.m. Jan. 15, Michael Angelo Jacoby Grantley was found dead alongside an access road in the 3500 block of 26th Avenue East by a landscape worker in the area. His body was about 50 yards from the main road.

Grantley’s death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, but the cause of his death has not been released publicly.

On Tuesday, the Gold Star Club of Manatee County offered $5,000 in addition to the standard $3,000 reward offered by Crimestoppers for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Detectives with the multi-agency Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit have not received much information in the case yet, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow. They continue to ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious that morning come forward.

Anyone with information can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011, ext. 2519 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS).

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

