  • Police respond to barricaded person in Southwest Miami-Dade

    Miami-Dade police say they’re dealing with a barricaded subject in Southwest Miami-Dade on Monday morning.

Crime

Several escape from home with barricaded subject as police continue to negotiate

By Charles Rabin, crabin@miamiherald.com And David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 22, 2018 11:19 AM

Police alerted to a domestic dispute early Monday morning found a man barricaded in a South Miami-Dade home with several others who are believed to be family members.

By 10:30 a.m., the man remained inside the home at 20904 SW 133rd Ave., and police negotiators were speaking with him. He claimed to have a weapon, but no shots had been fired.

Police believe everyone who was in the home — they didn’t release an exact number — had been evacuated by late morning. The last to leave the house, police said, was a 12-year-old girl.

“We think he’s by himself,” said Miami-Dade Detective and spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.

Zabaleta said police were alerted to the scene at about 6 a.m., when a call came in about a domestic disturbance. Several people, believed to be family members, were escorted out of the home by members of Miami-Dade’s Special Response team.

Miami-Dade County property records show the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Bonita Grand Estates South was purchased by Alfredo Alvarez in 2013. It wasn’t clear late Monday morning whether Alvarez had anything to do with the incident.

This breaking news report will be updated as more information becomes available.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

