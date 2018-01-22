Several escape from home with barricaded subject as police continue to negotiate

Police alerted to a domestic dispute early Monday morning found a man barricaded in a South Miami-Dade home with several others who are believed to be family members.
By 10:30 a.m., the man remained inside the home at 20904 SW 133rd Ave., and police negotiators were speaking with him. He claimed to have a weapon, but no shots had been fired.
Police believe everyone who was in the home — they didn’t release an exact number — had been evacuated by late morning. The last to leave the house, police said, was a 12-year-old girl.
“We think he’s by himself,” said Miami-Dade Detective and spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.
Zabaleta said police were alerted to the scene at about 6 a.m., when a call came in about a domestic disturbance. Several people, believed to be family members, were escorted out of the home by members of Miami-Dade’s Special Response team.
Miami-Dade County property records show the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Bonita Grand Estates South was purchased by Alfredo Alvarez in 2013. It wasn’t clear late Monday morning whether Alvarez had anything to do with the incident.
This breaking news report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Multiple units responding to a barricaded person in this quiet SW Dade neighborhood. Shots were fired inside the home and we are hearing the man may be heavily armed @nbc6 #barricadedsubject #shotsfired pic.twitter.com/oCMUG7N5H0— Andrea Cruz (@Andreacruztv) January 22, 2018
