11-year-old boy brought gun to school, cops say

A Manatee County student has been taken into custody after officials found an unloaded gun in the student’s backpack.
Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, officials at Myakka City Elementary School learned a student may have a handgun, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. When officials searched the student’s backpack, they discovered an unloaded handgun.
Deputies went to the school and arrested the 11-year-old male student, who was taken to the Juvenile Booking Facility.
Willie Clark, director of student services for the School District of Manatee County, said there is an ongoing investigation.
“Our No. 1 priority is making sure our students are safe,” Clark said.
Officials are investigating how the child got the gun and why he bought it to school, according to the sheriff’s office.
