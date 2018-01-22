Crime

11-year-old boy brought gun to school, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 22, 2018 10:55 AM

Myakka City

A Manatee County student has been taken into custody after officials found an unloaded gun in the student’s backpack.

Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, officials at Myakka City Elementary School learned a student may have a handgun, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. When officials searched the student’s backpack, they discovered an unloaded handgun.

Deputies went to the school and arrested the 11-year-old male student, who was taken to the Juvenile Booking Facility.

Willie Clark, director of student services for the School District of Manatee County, said there is an ongoing investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Our No. 1 priority is making sure our students are safe,” Clark said.

Officials are investigating how the child got the gun and why he bought it to school, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month

    effrey Michael Thomas from Rockwood, Michigan, was caught concealing his girlfriend’s body in his home after he jumped out a window and neighbors called 911.

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month 0:49

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month
Florida shooting caught on video 0:44

Florida shooting caught on video
Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police 1:16

Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police

View More Video