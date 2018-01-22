Heather Nicotri, an enforcement officer with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, measures a turtle exclusionary device for compliance aboard the 68-foot commercial fishing vessel ‘Ronald E.’ near the Dry Tortugas Shrimp Sanctuary Preservation Area Jan. 12. About 60,000 pounds of shrimp was seized.
Heather Nicotri, an enforcement officer with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, measures a turtle exclusionary device for compliance aboard the 68-foot commercial fishing vessel ‘Ronald E.’ near the Dry Tortugas Shrimp Sanctuary Preservation Area Jan. 12. About 60,000 pounds of shrimp was seized. Coast Guard
Heather Nicotri, an enforcement officer with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, measures a turtle exclusionary device for compliance aboard the 68-foot commercial fishing vessel ‘Ronald E.’ near the Dry Tortugas Shrimp Sanctuary Preservation Area Jan. 12. About 60,000 pounds of shrimp was seized. Coast Guard

Crime

6,000 pounds of shrimp seized by the Coast Guard

By Keynoter Staff

January 22, 2018 08:57 AM

The U.S. Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration seized about 6,000 pounds of shrimp from the 68-foot fishing vessel Ronald E. near the Dry Tortugas Shrimp Sanctuary Preservation Area earlier this month, the Guard said.

Crews aboard the Coast Guard cutter Raymond Evans and a NOAA joint boarding team saw the crew of the Ronald E. fishing inside the marine sanctuary and was boarded. The vessel’s crew was cited Jan. 12 for illegally fishing inside a national marine sanctuary and for safety violations.

Fishing within federally protected waters is illegal. The Dry Tortugas are about 70 miles from Key West.

A spokeswoman said the Coast Guard isn’t releasing the home port of the Robert E. or who owns it because it’s an active investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Said Capt. Jeffery Janzsen, commander of Coast Guard Sector Key West: “Within the Florida Keys, we take protecting the national marine sanctuary very seriously. Boaters and fishermen should familiarize themselves with the boundaries of the sanctuary to make sure they are complying with federal law.”

The “evidence package” for the seizure has been forwarded to the National Marine Fisheries Service, which will determine if a formal notice of violation will be issued.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month

    effrey Michael Thomas from Rockwood, Michigan, was caught concealing his girlfriend’s body in his home after he jumped out a window and neighbors called 911.

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month 0:49

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month
Florida shooting caught on video 0:44

Florida shooting caught on video
Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police 1:16

Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police

View More Video