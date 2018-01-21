The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night near 31st Street and Maple Avenue that resulted in the death of a 35-year-old Sarasota man.
Crime

Saturday night shooting in Sarasota now a homicide investigation; victim identified

By Tom Alberts

talberts@bradenton.com

January 21, 2018 04:02 PM

Sarasota

The victim of a shooting Saturday night has died, the Sarasota Police Department announced Sunday afternoon.

Todd Michael James Reeves, 35, of Sarasota, died from his injuries after being shot shortly before 7 p.m. near 31st Street and Maple Avenue, according to SPD public information officer Genevieve Judge.

On Saturday night, authorities reported that Reeves was still alive after the shooting but had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released additional details about the shooting.

Detectives are looking for witnesses and information from the public in the case. Those with information are asked to contact Detective Anthony DeFrancisco at 941-954-7049 or Crimestoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

Tom Alberts: 941-745-7040, @alberts_tom

