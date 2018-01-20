Crime

Sarasota police seek clues in Saturday night shooting as victim fights for his life

Herald staff report

January 20, 2018 10:56 PM

Sarasota

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot Saturday evening in Sarasota, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

The unidentified victim was shot near 31st Street and Maple Avenue shortly before 7 p.m., according to SPD public information officer Genevieve Judge.

The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The nature of his injuries was not specified.

Detectives are looking for information in the case, and anyone with information is asked to call 941-316-1199 or Crimestoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

