Jogger in Broward finds floating corpse in Intracoastal

The body of a 32-year-old man was found floating in the Intracoastal waters of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea on Friday morning. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as an apparent drowning.
At about 6:10 a.m., a jogger discovered the body of William J. Weaver drifting in the water near 4401 W. Tradewinds Ave., Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Weaver’s next of kin has been notified of his death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide Detective Kevin Forsberg at 954-321-4279 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
