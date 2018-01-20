He was taking a stroll near a Palmetto church. That’s when a bullet struck him

A 37-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Palmetto, and investigators apparently have few clues to work with, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report.
The victim was walking in the 400 block of 25th Street East, near Mount Raymond Church, when he was struck in the right leg with a projectile, authorities said.
The victim received a ride to a hospital, where he received treatment for the injury, which is not life threatening, authorities said.
The victim told investigators he did not see who shot him.
Also, deputies dispatched to the area of the shooting were unable to locate a crime scene, the report said.
Tom Alberts: 941-745-7040, @alberts_tom
