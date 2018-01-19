Manatee County kindergarten teacher facing battery charge, deputies say

A Manatee County teacher was arrested for allegedly battering an 80-year-old man Friday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Luz Miro, 48, was arrested after a domestic altercation at a residence in the 5700 block of 39th Street East, authorities said.
The victim was not injured, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Miro is a kindergarten teacher at Kinnan Elementary School, authorities said.
Troy Nelson, the School Board of Manatee County’s director of security, has been notified of Miro’s arrest, authorities said.
Miro is charged with one count of domestic battery upon a person age 65 or older. Further information regarding her arrest was not immediately available Friday night.
