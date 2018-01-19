Florida rapper Kodak Black is back in jail

Days after releasing a new video, Dieuson Octave, better known as Kodak Black, is back in jail.
Monday, the South Florida rapper released a new video for the track, “Roll in Peace.” He was arrested Thursday night.
Though details of his arrest have not yet been released, according to Local 10 News, a live video published to Octave’s Instagram account featured audio of an argument over whether he needed to turn his phone over to authorities.
He was booked into the Broward County Jail on charges of grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon, possession of cannabis, child neglect without great bodily harm and probation violation.
The Pembroke Pines man is being held without bond, according to the Sun Sentinel.
His music has racked up millions of streams on SoundCloud and his most recent album, “Project Baby 2” was released last year.
Some fans on Twitter have started tweeting with the hashtag #FreeKodak, though it’s not the first time fans have used the hashtag.
According to the Sun Sentinel, Octave has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in South Carolina hotel room in 2016.
The Miami Herald reports he was also arrested in Pompano Beach in October 2015, charged with robbery, battery, two counts of false imprisonment of a child under 13 years of age, three counts of false imprisonment of an adult, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana.
Then in April 2016, he was arrested again, this time in Hallandale Beach on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and fleeing from police officers. The next month, he was back in jail charged with armed robbery and false imprisonment.
He was sentenced to house arrest, anger management classes, community service and five years of probation.
Octave was arrested in February 2017 after violating his house arrest and was released from jail in June, according to the Miami Herald.
Kodak Black’s website indicates he has a tour date set for Feb. 8 in Santa Ana, Calif.
