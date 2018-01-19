The ‘Man Bun Bandit’ is one natty, nimble thief. Police need help to catch this crook

Clearwater police have coined a fastidious thief the “Man Bun Bandit” because of his distinctive hairdo.
Whoever the man is, and the police are asking for help in capturing him, he’s a neat and nimble thief.
In addition to the hair bun, which gives “Dancing With the Stars” pro Mark Ballas a run for his stylist, the suspected thief takes 38 seconds to stroll off with a heap of packages from a homeowner’s front porch on Thursday.
In a surveillance video released by the Clearwater Police Department on its Facebook page, the man in pink and white sneakers is balancing two large boxes on the bottom, then he adjusts his clothes — black T-shirt, black jeans — and takes another pass at the parcels.
Never miss a local story.
He then makes sure four thin packages perch snugly in a row atop the larger boxes. After all this fuss the man strolls off with the packages from the house.
The police ask that if anyone recognizes the man they should call 727-562-4242.
Follow @HowardCohen
Comments