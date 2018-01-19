Driver shot at Sarasota intersection

A shooting investigation has closed one lane of traffic on a Sarasota County road early Friday morning.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to reports of a shooting at the intersection of 17th Street and Lockwood Ridge Road around 6 a.m. Friday.
The driver and the vehicle were struck after someone shot into the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Deputies have closed one lane of westbound 17th Street in the area as officials investigate the incident, causing a minor disruption to traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.
No information on a suspect was immediately available.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers at 941-360- TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
