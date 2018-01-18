Crime

He used a car to end a verbal argument, cops say. Now a woman’s in critical condition

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 18, 2018 11:43 AM

A North Miami-Dade bar argument turned into an assault-by-car that left one woman in critical condition, Miami-Dade police said.

According to police, a verbal fight at The Round Table Sports Bar and Lounge, 11205 NW Seventh Ave., spilled over into the parking lot. As the cars went down Northwest Seventh Avenue around 3:17 a.m., the driver of the trailing car rear-ended the car of the person with whom he’d been arguing. This launched the front car into a flip that ended in a tree. During the flip, the woman in the front car’s passenger seat was flung from the car.

She was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the flipped car was treated on the scene. The passenger in the rear-ending car is in stable condition at North Shore Hospital.

Police found the driver who caused the crash at his home. He’s been arrested for aggravated battery. His name hasn’t been released yet.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

