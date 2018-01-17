Manatee County teacher charged with having sex with minor

A teacher at the Manatee School for the Arts has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Kempa, 34, engaged in sexual activity with a 16-year-old girl sometime between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The victim is not a student at the school.
Kempa was arrested Wednesday and was employed by the school when the investigation began Jan. 4. He has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011, ext. 1910.
Comments