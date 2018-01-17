Steven Kempa, 34, was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
Steven Kempa, 34, was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
Steven Kempa, 34, was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Manatee County teacher charged with having sex with minor

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

January 17, 2018 05:31 PM

A teacher at the Manatee School for the Arts has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Kempa, 34, engaged in sexual activity with a 16-year-old girl sometime between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The victim is not a student at the school.

Kempa was arrested Wednesday and was employed by the school when the investigation began Jan. 4. He has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011, ext. 1910.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police

    Police in Baltimore released surveillance video of a police-involved shooting during an armed robbery of a 7-11 store on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police

Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police 1:16

Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police
Watch as driver of stolen vehicle rams police car during traffic stop 0:58

Watch as driver of stolen vehicle rams police car during traffic stop
Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami 8:56

Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami

View More Video