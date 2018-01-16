Did you see something suspicious near where man’s body found? Detectives need your help

Detectives are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the slaying of a man found near a wooded area in East Bradenton on Monday.
Michael Angelo Jacoby Grantley, 41, was found dead at about 8:35 a.m. Monday by a landscape worker in the 3500 block of 26th Avenue East. His body was alongside an access road near a wooded area about 50 yards from the main road.
Detectives say his death appears to be a homicide but an autopsy was underway Tuesday to determine the official cause and manner of death.
Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office is asking anyone who many have seen something suspicious in that area Monday morning to come forward.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS).
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments